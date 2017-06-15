Sand castle contest winners announced in Alameda
The team Urban Gorillas took home "best of show" in the sand castle category at the 51st Annual Sand Castle and Sculpture Contest on Saturday, while the Shimohan Family of Walnut Creek garnered the top honor for sand sculpture. Urban Gorillas, which included people from Alameda and Oakland, also won a first-place ribbon for sand castles in the age 13 and over category, and the Shimohan Family also won the first-place prize in the family category.
