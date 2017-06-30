San Jose man arrested in $50,000 Concord iPhone store burglary
A San Jose man has been arrested in the burglary of a Concord phone store early Thursday where an estimated $50,000 worth of iPhones and other devices were stolen, police said Friday. Some of the stolen items were recovered at the home of Loi Tuan Tran, 29, in the 2900 block of Masonwood Drive in San Jose.
