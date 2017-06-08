Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Ple...

Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez May 25-31

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Possession: A 33-year-old Concord man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 3 a.m. at Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard. Arrest: At 7:01 p.m., a 30-year-old Concord man was arrested in the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue on suspicion of obstructing a business or public agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) 2 hr G Thug 30
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 22 hr Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Mon Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Mon Vito 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 6
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Contra Costa County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC