Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez May 25-31

Possession: A 33-year-old Concord man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 3 a.m. at Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard. Arrest: At 7:01 p.m., a 30-year-old Concord man was arrested in the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue on suspicion of obstructing a business or public agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.