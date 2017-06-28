Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez June 15-21

Arrest: A 40-year-old male transient was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on suspicion of resisting an officer in the 1300 block of Galindo Street. Possession: In the 2000 block of Salvio Street, a 42-year-old male transient was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on suspicion of possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

