PG&E alternative coming to Concord
The city has joined Marin Clean Energy, a community choice energy agency that provides solar and wind-generated electricity sources to residential, business and government customers. Concord residents will be enrolled automatically with Marin Clean Energy unless they opt out during the six-month enrollment period before the service goes live in May 2018.
