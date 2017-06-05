PG&E alternative coming to Concord

PG&E alternative coming to Concord

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The city has joined Marin Clean Energy, a community choice energy agency that provides solar and wind-generated electricity sources to residential, business and government customers. Concord residents will be enrolled automatically with Marin Clean Energy unless they opt out during the six-month enrollment period before the service goes live in May 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 23 hr Crooks 2
Too Many Deletions Tue Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Mike K 269
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 6
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC