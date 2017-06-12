Outreach team will work with homeless in Concord, Walnut Creek
Outreach workers will venture under freeway overpasses and into the brush along creekbanks in search of people who are homeless and in need of services in Concord and Walnut Creek as part of a one-year pilot program. Both city councils have agreed to split the $143,259 cost for a two-person team to work 20 hours per week in each city.
