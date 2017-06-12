Outreach team will work with homeless...

Outreach team will work with homeless in Concord, Walnut Creek

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Outreach workers will venture under freeway overpasses and into the brush along creekbanks in search of people who are homeless and in need of services in Concord and Walnut Creek as part of a one-year pilot program. Both city councils have agreed to split the $143,259 cost for a two-person team to work 20 hours per week in each city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) 8 hr Jessica209 80
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Tue G Thug 30
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 12 Vito 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Contra Costa County was issued at June 14 at 1:29PM PDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC