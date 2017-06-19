Meteorologists keep mentioning the 'h...

Meteorologists keep mentioning the 'heat dome' - What is it?

Meteorologist are throwing around the term "heat dome" this week to explain why temperatures around California are soaring into the high-90s and triple digits. A "heat dome" is building over the southwest US and West Texas.

