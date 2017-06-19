Marin posts record temperatures as heat wave burns on
Lori Goldwyn, stopping for gas Sunday amid wilting heat in San Rafael, had a succinct assessment of the meterological situation. Heat records melted throughout the Bay Area on Sunday, including the 105 degree reading logged in San Rafael, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Ron
|286
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|8 hr
|Beyond Rotten
|8
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|8 hr
|Distant Second
|2
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC