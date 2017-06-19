Marin posts record temperatures as he...

Marin posts record temperatures as heat wave burns on

Lori Goldwyn, stopping for gas Sunday amid wilting heat in San Rafael, had a succinct assessment of the meterological situation. Heat records melted throughout the Bay Area on Sunday, including the 105 degree reading logged in San Rafael, according to the National Weather Service.

Concord, CA

