Man killed in shooting near Concord m...

Man killed in shooting near Concord movie theater

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The shooting occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 1900 block of Salvio Street near Adobe Street, police said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and found a man on the ground, and although lifesaving efforts were attempted by police, fire and medical personel, he died at the scene, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Instant Karma 283
Too Many Deletions Fri What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Fri FRISCO 81 34
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC