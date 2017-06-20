Less parking, more affordable units i...

Less parking, more affordable units in Concord apartment complex

An artist rendering of the Argent, a 181-unit apartment building with six townhomes and a swimming pool, that will replace the former Blockbuster Video on a 1.5-acre site between Willow Pass Road and Concord Boulevard near the downtown Concord BART station. CONCORD The developer of a planned downtown apartment complex more than doubled the number of affordable units so he could eliminate expensive underground parking spaces.

