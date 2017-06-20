Less parking, more affordable units in Concord apartment complex
An artist rendering of the Argent, a 181-unit apartment building with six townhomes and a swimming pool, that will replace the former Blockbuster Video on a 1.5-acre site between Willow Pass Road and Concord Boulevard near the downtown Concord BART station. CONCORD The developer of a planned downtown apartment complex more than doubled the number of affordable units so he could eliminate expensive underground parking spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC