Informational meeting planned on Mt. Diablo's new language magnet school
Holbrook Elementary school is reopening this fall as a language and culture magnet school, after being closed in 2011 due to district budget cuts. Pictured here, Mikkell LaVeau hugs Henry Cruz during the school's final assembly Thursday June 9, 2011, in which it closed after 56 years serving its North Concord neighborhood, LaVeau was a Holbrook staffer and also alumni of the school.
