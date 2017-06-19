Heat Wave: Fans 'flying off the shelf...

Heat Wave: Fans 'flying off the shelf' at East Bay hardware store

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: KRON 4

June temperatures are on the rise, and so are sales for house fans as Bay Area residents try everything to keep cool. With the heat hitting hardest in the East Bay, it's no surprise that fans are "flying off the shelves" at Bill's Ace Hardware store in Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Andora 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC