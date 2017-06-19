Heat Wave: Fans 'flying off the shelf' at East Bay hardware store
June temperatures are on the rise, and so are sales for house fans as Bay Area residents try everything to keep cool. With the heat hitting hardest in the East Bay, it's no surprise that fans are "flying off the shelves" at Bill's Ace Hardware store in Concord.
