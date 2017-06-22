Good Neighbors: Diablo Ballet's dog d...

Good Neighbors: Diablo Ballet's dog days with PAWS de Tutu

Diablo Ballet will welcome various human and canine friends to parade around Lafayette Reservoir in style Saturday, June 24 for the PAWS de Tutu dog festival, beginning at 9 a.m. Meet at the Lafayette Reservoir stage near the east entrance; festivities will continue until noon. Guest emcee is radio personality Charly Kayle.

