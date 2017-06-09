Golden Corral Eyeing the Old HomeTown...

Golden Corral Eyeing the Old HomeTown Buffet Building on Diamond Blvd.

We've been reporting for months that Golden Corral Buffet has been wanting to open a restaurant in the City of Concord. Golden Corral has been considering opening in the planned Veranda Shopping Center, which is currently under construction next to the Willows on Diamond Blvd. This week, the chain restaurant contacted the City of Concord and asked about the old Hometown Buffet building, located directly across from the planned shopping center.

