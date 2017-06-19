FirstGroup Forms Autonomous Vehicle T...

FirstGroup Forms Autonomous Vehicle Testing Partnership in California

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Transport operator FirstGroup has signed an agreement with GoMentum Station, a California-based proving ground, to carry out research into shared autonomous vehicles. First Transit will use the facility as a test site for innovative transport applications, including a pilot project to deploy the first commercially operated shared autonomous vehicle on public roads in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Fri ntorres1338 34
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC