FirstGroup Forms Autonomous Vehicle Testing Partnership in California
Transport operator FirstGroup has signed an agreement with GoMentum Station, a California-based proving ground, to carry out research into shared autonomous vehicles. First Transit will use the facility as a test site for innovative transport applications, including a pilot project to deploy the first commercially operated shared autonomous vehicle on public roads in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Fri
|ntorres1338
|34
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC