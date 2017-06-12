First Transit Signs Exclusive Partnership with GoMentum Station for...
First Transit has announced that it has signed an agreement as the exclusive transit operator partner at GoMentum Station. The partnership will foster research and innovation in the field of shared autonomous vehicle application and technology research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|35 min
|Richtown Boss
|33
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Jessica209
|80
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 12
|Vito
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC