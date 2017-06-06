Fatal collision closes Kirker Pass Ro...

Fatal collision closes Kirker Pass Road north of Concord

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A fatal collision has closed lanes of northbound Kirker Pass Road just north of the city limits Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said. Just before 7:15 p.m., CHP officers and Concord police responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on Kirker Pass at Hess Road, CHP Officer Damian Cistaro said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Ron 274
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 9 Suzy Q 3
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 6
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC