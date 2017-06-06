Fatal collision closes Kirker Pass Road north of Concord
A fatal collision has closed lanes of northbound Kirker Pass Road just north of the city limits Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said. Just before 7:15 p.m., CHP officers and Concord police responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on Kirker Pass at Hess Road, CHP Officer Damian Cistaro said.
