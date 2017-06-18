Editorial: Peterson replacement must ...

Editorial: Peterson replacement must restore integrity to DA's office

As members of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors begin their search for a new district attorney to replace felon Mark Peterson, they should first consider that real leadership begins with integrity. True leaders don't just manage.

