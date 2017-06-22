Contra Costa County Library Continues 'Lunch in the Library' Program this Summer
The Contra Costa County Library is serving lunch at nine library locations in the county this summer in an effort to prevent a summer nutrition gap. Many low-income children face nutrient deficiencies when school closes for the summer break.
