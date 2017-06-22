Contra Costa agencies join to better fight elder abuse
Four thousand small purple flags recently encircled the crowd at a Music and Market concert in Todos Santos Plaza, representing the number of complaints of possible elder abuse incidents that occurred last year in Contra Costa County. It is an estimated 30 percent increase from 2015, according to Laura Cepoi, program manager for Contra Costa Area Agency on Aging.
