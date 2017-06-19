Concord Police Shoot And Kill Pit Bil...

Concord Police Shoot And Kill Pit Bill That Attacked K-9 Dog

A Concord police officer shot and killed a pit bull that attacked a police K-9 in Oakley, where investigators were seeking a murder suspect on Saturday. Concord police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that the officer shot the pit bull after it broke free from a collar, charged at officers and bit K-9 Hancock on the leg and then clamped onto the dog's neck.

