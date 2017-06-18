Concord Police Arrest Homicide Suspec...

Concord Police Arrest Homicide Suspect at Hospital

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Concord near the Brenden Concord 14 movie theater and another man has been arrested as a homicide suspect in the killing, police said. Around 1:50 a.m., Concord police got a report of a shooting in front of the Nica Lounge at 1907 Salvio St. Police, fire crews and paramedics tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

