Concord: Murder suspect ID'd, charged...

Concord: Murder suspect ID'd, charged in Saturday shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A 27-year-old man is being held without bail on murder and gun charges in connection with a Saturday shooting outside of a night club, prosecutors said. Authorities identified Nicholas Jacobson as the man charged with fatally shooting 42-year-old Robert Frazier around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr Ron 290
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Andora 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at June 22 at 3:38AM PDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC