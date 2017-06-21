Concord: Murder suspect ID'd, charged in Saturday shooting
A 27-year-old man is being held without bail on murder and gun charges in connection with a Saturday shooting outside of a night club, prosecutors said. Authorities identified Nicholas Jacobson as the man charged with fatally shooting 42-year-old Robert Frazier around 2 a.m. Saturday.
