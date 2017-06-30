Commercial Burglary Suspect Arrested ...

Commercial Burglary Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $50K...

A San Jose man has been arrested after he allegedly stole $50,000 worth of Apple products from a Concord cell phone store, according to police. On Thursday at about 4:45 a.m., the Concord Police Department received an alarm activation from a cellular phone store , located at 785 Oak Grove Rd. Patrol officers contacted representatives from the store and determined approximately $50,000 worth of Apple iPhone and iPad devices had been stolen.

