Commercial Burglary Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $50K...
A San Jose man has been arrested after he allegedly stole $50,000 worth of Apple products from a Concord cell phone store, according to police. On Thursday at about 4:45 a.m., the Concord Police Department received an alarm activation from a cellular phone store , located at 785 Oak Grove Rd. Patrol officers contacted representatives from the store and determined approximately $50,000 worth of Apple iPhone and iPad devices had been stolen.
