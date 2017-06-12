City of Concord Wants All Within MDUS...

City of Concord Wants All Within MDUSD Boundaries to Vote on Proposed ...

The City of Concord wants all citizens who live within the boundaries of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District to have a vote on the proposed formation of the Northgate Unified School District, according to a letter addressed to Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Karen Sakata from Concord Mayor Laura Hoffmeister.

