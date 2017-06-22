California heat wave to peak Thursday...

California heat wave to peak Thursday with scorching temperatures

California's most severe heat wave in a decade is expected to peak Thursday as temperatures soar into triple digits around the state, including in several Bay Area cities. The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings Thursday for much of the Bay Area, where temperatures are expected to reach 107 degrees in Concord and Livermore, 101 in Gilroy and 97 in San Jose.

