Bank held up at gunpoint by masked robbers, Walnut Creek police say
A Wells Fargo bank was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning by three masked suspects who fled in a stolen pickup, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the bank, 1920 Tice Valley Boulevard, in the Rossmoor Shopping Center, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|37 min
|Stiffed
|118
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|1 hr
|Stiffed
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|1 hr
|Stiffed
|12
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC