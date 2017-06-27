Bank held up at gunpoint by masked ro...

Bank held up at gunpoint by masked robbers, Walnut Creek police say

A Wells Fargo bank was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning by three masked suspects who fled in a stolen pickup, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the bank, 1920 Tice Valley Boulevard, in the Rossmoor Shopping Center, authorities said.

