AssetMark offers advisers free tool to value their business
AssetMark Inc., a Concord, Calif.-based provider of investment and consulting services for advisers, has launched a free, online tool designed to help advisers determine the estimated value of their business. The tool also identifies areas of strength and pinpoints opportunities for improvement, AssetMark said in a release.
