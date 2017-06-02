Alleged Concord Norte os hit with att...

Alleged Concord Norte os hit with attempted murder charges

Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Two alleged gang members who beat a conspiracy case on a technicality weeks ago have been hit with a new, more serious string of charges that allege they conspired to murder two people last summer. Armando Amaro, 21, and Jesse Loyola, 23, were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, street terrorism, and a slew of other felony charges related to two shootings that occurred a week apart from each other in June 2016.

