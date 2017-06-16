Alleged Bay Point pimp facing murder ...

Alleged Bay Point pimp facing murder charge in sex worker's suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Inside Bay Area

In March 2012, Concord police attempted to question two suspected prostitutes at a motel room. One refused to cooperate, but the other couldn't wait to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 21 hr What The 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr What The 282
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Fri FRISCO 81 34
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC