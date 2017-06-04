20 years ago: a Bodies came falling out of the skya in Concord water park tragedy
They knew it was a cheeky stunt. That was the point. That's why seniors from Napa High School, class of 1997, waited until the end of their senior trip to Concord's water park - June 2; 20 years ago this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|8 hr
|Mike K
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|8 hr
|Mike K
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Mike K
|269
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|6
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC