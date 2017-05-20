VIDEO: Concord father missing since Mother's Day

Family members told KRON4's Ella Sogomonian that police saw Kaplan on surveillance video from an Arco gas station on Clayton and Ayers roads Monday morning around 8:00 a.m. "We went to say goodbye and he was in a hurry," his mother Patricia Fabsits said. "That was the last time I saw him, was him going out the door."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.