Vehicle Burglaries Continue at the Li...

Vehicle Burglaries Continue at the Lime Ridge Parking Lot on...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: ClayCord.com

For several years we've been reporting on the constant amount vehicle burglaries in the Lime Ridge parking lot on Montecito Dr., off Ygnacio Valley Rd. in Concord. The City of Concord is broken down by reporting districts to help track crime statistics and patrol the neighborhoods more effectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr dad 319
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) Tue Tchyyna 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC