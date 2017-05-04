Vehicle Burglaries Continue at the Lime Ridge Parking Lot on...
For several years we've been reporting on the constant amount vehicle burglaries in the Lime Ridge parking lot on Montecito Dr., off Ygnacio Valley Rd. in Concord. The City of Concord is broken down by reporting districts to help track crime statistics and patrol the neighborhoods more effectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|dad
|319
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC