Transient Man Found Dead Monday on EBMUD Trail
A transient man was found dead Monday afternoon on an East Bay Municipal Utility District path in Concord, police said today. Officers went to the path at 4:22 p.m. behind Bonfare Market at 2800 Grant St., where they found the body of 65-year-old Alan McDavid.
