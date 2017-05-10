Transient charged with murder for wee...

Transient charged with murder for weekend death

A 33-year-old transient man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 66-year-old man over the weekend in Concord, police said on Wednesday. The murder charge stems from a homicide investigation that began Saturday morning, when a woman flagged down an officer at about 9 a.m. to report seeing a body near Willow Pass Road and Market Street.

