Transient charged with murder for weekend death

A 33-year-old transient man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 66-year-old man over the weekend in Concord, police said on Wednesday. The murder charge stems from a homicide investigation that began Saturday morning, when a woman flagged down an officer at about 9 a.m. to report seeing a body near Willow Pass Road and Market Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.