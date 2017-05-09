Throngs help pack food for underserved
It was a sea of clown-red hairnets and a flurry of quick hands as volunteers packed a gymnasium at a Church of Latter-day Saints, and in assembly line formation filled and vacuum-sealed plastic bags stating "packed with love, packed with protein" weighed on pink gram scales. They contained red lentils, long-grain rice, dehydrated vegetables and Himalayan pink salt, and were bound for the local food bank.
