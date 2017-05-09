Throngs help pack food for underserved

Throngs help pack food for underserved

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

It was a sea of clown-red hairnets and a flurry of quick hands as volunteers packed a gymnasium at a Church of Latter-day Saints, and in assembly line formation filled and vacuum-sealed plastic bags stating "packed with love, packed with protein" weighed on pink gram scales. They contained red lentils, long-grain rice, dehydrated vegetables and Himalayan pink salt, and were bound for the local food bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Danielroro67 416
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 7 Gordy 243
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr '17 Dianna 7
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Dave 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC