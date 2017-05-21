The Clayton Police Weekly Arrest Report

Myrtle Dr./Kirker Pass Rd. Evading a Police Officer: Causing Injury/Death; Vehicular Manslaughter with Gross Negligence; Take Vehicle Without Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft. A 33 year old Antioch female was arrested after officers responded to a call for service.

