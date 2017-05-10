Suspect Identified, Charged with Murd...

Suspect Identified, Charged with Murder After Body Found Near Chuck E. Cheese in Concord

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has charged a 33-year-old Concord man with murder after the body of a 66-year-old man was found behind Chuck E. Cheese last weekend, according to the Concord Police Dept. On May 6, 2017, at about 9 a.m., a Concord Police officer was flagged down by a woman reporting a possible dead body in the area of Willow Pass Rd. and Market St. Detectives were called out to assist with the investigation and determined Reyes was a homicide victim.

