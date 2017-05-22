Spray park opens Saturday in Concord
Pint-sized visitors to Meadow Homes Park this summer will find a splashy new playground to go along with the popular spray park, which opens Saturday. The popular Detroit Avenue cool-off spot on will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays while school is still in session, and noon to 6 p.m. weekends.
