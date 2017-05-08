Seniors at Aegis fashion show take on the runway
Josephine Lazure makes her way around the courtyard's circular runway, with her son - sporting a boutonniere and clad in a fine suit - proudly supporting her on each arm. "She had a nice glow on her face when I saw her because she was so excited about her hair and makeup," says son Rene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Yeetboy76
|396
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Gordy
|243
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC