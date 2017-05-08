Seniors at Aegis fashion show take on...

Seniors at Aegis fashion show take on the runway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Josephine Lazure makes her way around the courtyard's circular runway, with her son - sporting a boutonniere and clad in a fine suit - proudly supporting her on each arm. "She had a nice glow on her face when I saw her because she was so excited about her hair and makeup," says son Rene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Yeetboy76 396
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Gordy 243
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr '17 Dianna 7
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Dave 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC