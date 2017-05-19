Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses Rise a...

Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses Rise as Temps Expected to Jump

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: ClayCord.com

The possibility of heat-related illnesses prompted the National Weather Service to issue a weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday in parts of the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas. Residents and visitors of inland areas where temperatures could rise into the mid 90s are encouraged to take precautions to stay cool, meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 22 min Dead Boy 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Color King 246
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr '17 Old n wise 5
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr '17 Dianna 7
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC