Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses Rise as Temps Expected to Jump
The possibility of heat-related illnesses prompted the National Weather Service to issue a weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday in parts of the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas. Residents and visitors of inland areas where temperatures could rise into the mid 90s are encouraged to take precautions to stay cool, meteorologist Anna Schneider said.
