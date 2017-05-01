Public Meeting Set on New Wireless Communication Ordinance in Concord

Residents and business owners are invited to learn about changes to the City's ordinance governing wireless communication facilities and the lease agreement the City would have with all wireless carrier companies to allow them to mount facilities on City light poles or traffic signals. A meeting will be held Monday, May 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, 1950 Parkside Drive and is open to the public, especially stakeholders concerned about this issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.