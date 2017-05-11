Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez
DUI: A 29-year-old Concord woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:08 a.m. at Ashbury Drive and Clayton Road. Assault: At 2:03 a.m., a 42-year-old male transient was arrested at Salvio and Colfax streets on suspicion of resisting an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC