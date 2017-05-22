Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Ple...

Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez May 11-17

Possession: A 23-year-old Concord man was arrested in the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue at 5:49 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Loitering: At Ellis and Laguna streets, a female transient, 27, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. on suspicion of loitering with the intent of prostitution.

Concord, CA

