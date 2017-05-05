Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez
Arrest: A 44-year-old male transient was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on suspicion of illegal camping in the 1900 block of Grant Street. Possession: Two Concord women, 59 and 54, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 10:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road.
