Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Ple...

Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Arrest: A 44-year-old male transient was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on suspicion of illegal camping in the 1900 block of Grant Street. Possession: Two Concord women, 59 and 54, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 10:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 18 min Oscar 349
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Most Corruption 242
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC