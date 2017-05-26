Plane crashes near Buchanan Field Air...

Plane crashes near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Robert Marshall, fire marshal for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said a call came in at 2:45 p.m. regarding a plane crash at the intersection of Solano and Marsh Roads. The pilot was the only person in the plane and was pulled out of the plane by a bystander and transported to John Muir Medical Center, Marshall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 46 min Anonymous 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 50 min Kevin V 259
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Chol 6
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Tue Frank Leoheo 8
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May 20 Anonymous 53
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC