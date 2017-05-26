Plane crashes near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord
Robert Marshall, fire marshal for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said a call came in at 2:45 p.m. regarding a plane crash at the intersection of Solano and Marsh Roads. The pilot was the only person in the plane and was pulled out of the plane by a bystander and transported to John Muir Medical Center, Marshall said.
