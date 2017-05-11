Pine Meadows group sues Martinez over former golf course
The battle over whether a former golf course will become 98 homes is not over, as opponents of building houses there have sued the city, contending that a January zoning change to accommodate the construction was done illegally and improperly. The suit, filed April 17, names the city and the Martinez City Council as defendants, and Concord-based DeNova Homes, Inc. and Civic Martinez, LLC, the current developers/owners of Pine Meadow and a DeNova affiliate company, as "real parties in interest" that stand to be directly affected by the lawsuit's outcome.
