Passenger Killed in Crash After Weekend Police Pursuit Identified
A Pittsburg woman who was killed in an SUV involved in a chase that started in Clayton on Saturday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office. Maria Gaglione, 24, was a passenger in the vehicle that police allegedly chased at speeds in excess of 80 mph, according to the coroner's office.
