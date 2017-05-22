Notorious a Dirty DUIa scandal finall...

Notorious a Dirty DUIa scandal finally ends for one victim

Yesterday

The city has reached a six-figure settlement with one of the men entrapped in the infamous "dirty DUI" scheme that targeted husbands involved in contentious child custody disputes. "He was the first husband to be ensnared in this conspiracy and because of this, many years went by before it was uncovered," Cajina said.

