'Not Your Enemy:' Hundreds Attend Concord May Day Protest

Hundreds of demonstrators protested against low wages and anti-immigrant rhetoric at a May Day protest in Concord, a city with a large Latino population. Echoing dozens of protests nationwide against anti-immigrant rhetoric and exploitive work conditions, about 200 marchers took to the streets of Concord on May Day to demand the city protect its large Latino population and enact programs to help low-income residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.